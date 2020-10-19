Iran naval weapons capable of competing with foreign types

Due to self-sufficiency in manufacturing naval weapons, Iran sees no need to import them, the commander said, according to a report of the Army information center on Monday.



Arms embargo on Iran's naval forces is just joking, the commander said while referring to day of October 18 when arms embargo on the country was lifted after 13 years.

He further pointed to naval capability to build indigenous destroyers which is an important power whose test has already been done successfully.

About exporting Iran's naval products, the commander said the Defense Ministry will decide whether to sell a domestic product that enjoys high quality.

In a related development, Iran's Permanent Mission to the United Nations said via a statement on Sunday that "From this date (October 18, 2020) and in line with UN Security Council resolution 2231, states are no longer required to seek in advance case-by-case approval by the Security Council to engage in activities described in paragraphs 5 and 6 (b) of Annex B of resolution 2231, which include the supply, sale or transfer of arms or related materiel to and from Iran."

