Arms embargo removal to restart Iran economic engine: Iraqi expert

Jassem Mohammed Jaafar al-Bayati, Secretary General of Islamic Union of Iraqi Turkmen, made the remarks in an interview with IRNA on Monday.

At his remarks, the Iraqi official praised Iran for its strategic patience during these years.

From this date (October 18, 2020) and in line with UN Security Council resolution 2231, states are no longer required to seek in advance case-by-case approval by the Security Council to engage in activities described in paragraphs 5 and 6 (b) of Annex B of resolution 2231, which include the supply, sale or transfer of arms or related materiel to and from Iran, Iran's Permanent Mission to the United Nations said via a statement on Sunday.

Arms embargo removal prepares the ground for Iran to cooperate with the developed countries including Russia and China, and even the regional states, in the related issues, the former Iraqi minister said.

At a time when Iran is under the unjust US sanctions, the annihilation of the arms embargo was an important event, he added.

Through arms cooperation with modern world countries, Iran can upgrade its defense facilities and technologies, the Iraqi official underlined.

He further described Iran's patience as good model for world countries to stand against the US arrogant policies.

After end of arms embargo, countries which have been hostile to Iran should now resume interactions with Tehran, he stressed.

During the last few months, the United States attempted, in violation of resolution 2231, to impose a new arms embargo on Iran to no avail, as the Security Council has rejected illegal US move.

On this occasion, Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Majid Takht Ravanchi wrote early on Sunday that Iran can carry out arms trade as of today (Oct 18) and there is no need to "prior consent from UNSC [United Nations Security Council]."

