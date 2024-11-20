Iran to respond appropriately to any confrontational actions by other parties in IAEA: FM

During a phone call on Wednesday morning with his South African counterpart Ronald Lamola, Araghchi highlighted the goodwill of Iran towards the IAEA.

Any hostile actions from other parties in the IAEA will be met with an appropriate response from the Islamic Republic, he underlined.

The two sides discussed the proposed resolution from three European powers at the IAEA’s Board of Governors meeting and Iran's cooperation with the agency.

Iran's top diplomat touched on the recent visit of the IAEA chief to Tehran on November 13-15.

Grossi had said a day ahead of his visit to Tehran that IAEA inspectors had no evidence that Iran was building a nuclear bomb.

For his part, the South African foreign minister expressed gratitude for the conversation and welcomed the cooperation between Tehran and the agency.

7129**9417