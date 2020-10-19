A review of Iran's National Festival of Youth Music

On August 16, 2020, the director of the festival, Hooman Asadi, has said that the 14th National Festival of Youth Music has received over 2400 submissions in the three sections of classics, regional and dastgahi.

The word dastgah in the Persian language means “system”, as well as “equipment”. The suffix “-gah” signifies a place of doing something. Here, dastgah is used in two different senses: First, dastgah signifies the totality of melodies of a certain musical system, e.g. dastgah-e Shur consists of Shur, Abuata, Bayat-e Tork, Afshari, Dashti and their related gooshehs. Second, the word refers to the frets on a stringed instrument. Dast means “hand”, hence dastgah literally denotes “the place of the hand”.

A sum of 860 musicians and singers have been selected for the final performances of the festival, Asadi said On August 16, in a press conference held at Vahdat Hall in Tehran.

“Despite the issue of the battle with coronavirus, which has halted many music festivals over the world, we are trying to hold an online festival,” Asadi said.

“Over the past months we were thinking of holding a real festival with the participants in attendance at Rudaki Hall, however, the situation has changed and the festival will be held online,” he noted.

In 14th Iran's National Festival of Youth Music that started in Tehran in three parts of Iranian music, classical music, and music in the Iranian areas, in the instrumental music section of Iran, singers and musicians of tar, tombak, daf, dulcimer, santur, oud, law, fiddle, reed, in the classical music section of oboe, piano, trombone, trumpet, flute, clarinet, double bass, guitar, violin, cello, viola and in the music section of the regions of Iran, singers and musicians of string, wind and percussion instruments from different regions of the country will compete.

Also, in the field of instrumental music, apart from preserving the whole line of Iranian music and a part entitled the special part of instrumental music: creation in solo is considered.

Over 2000 musicians aged between 15 and 29 staged classical and folk performances at the 13th National Festival of Youth Music.

