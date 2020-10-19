Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on October 19

*** IRAN DAILY

- Iran welcomes Armenia-Azerbaijan cease-fire, calls for negotiations

Iran welcomed the establishment of a humanitarian cease-fire between Armenia and Azerbaijan in fighting over the Karabakh-Nagorno region, which came into effect on Sunday.

Head of Iran-Armenia Parliamentary Friendship Group Mehdi Farshadan in a meeting with Armenian Ambassador to Tehran Artashes Tumanian on Sunday expressed hope that the two sides would return to the negotiating table and settle their dispute over the region.

- Parliament approves bill on Iran-Switzerland international transport deal

Lawmakers at the Iranian Parliament consented to the approval of the agreement draft on the international road transport of freight and passenger between the Iranian and Swiss governments.

The draft bill was approved in an open session of the Parliament on Sunday with 183 votes in favor, 11 against and seven abstentions of a total of 248.

- PMO CEO: Seven-month cargo handling in Iranian ports over 70m tons

Over 70 million tons of goods have been loaded and unloaded in Iranian trade ports since the beginning of the current calendar year (which started on March 20), said a deputy roads and urban development minister.

Speaking on the sidelines of his one-day visit to Shahid Rajaee Port in the southern Iranian province of Hormuzgan, Mohammad Rastad, who is also the CEO of the Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO), put the total cargo handling capacity of the country’s trade ports at 246 million tons.

*** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-‘Made in Iran’ Shatters U.S. Sanctions Web

There can’t have been many worse times to start a new business in Iran. Even before officials in the Islamic Republic alerted the public to a major outbreak of the coronavirus, the country started the year in a tense standoff with the U.S. while its economy was being crippled by sanctions.

For a trio of design graduates, a captive market of tens of millions of consumers starved of imports made it worth the risk. Their fashion brand, Koi, has sold thousands of crop tops and striped jeans since July.

- Iran-Afghan Joint Production Short-Listed For Sheffield Festival

The Sheffield Short Film Festival (SSFF) in the UK has nominated Iran-Afghanistan joint production ‘Elephantbird’.

Written and directed by Amir-Masoud Soheili, the 15-minute flick is nominated for the Best International Film and Best Student Film awards at the 2020 edition of the British event.

Coproduced by Soheili and Seyyed-Jalal Rouhani, the film is an adaptation of an Afghan short story.

- Michigan Governor: Trump Inciting ‘Domestic Terrorism’

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Sunday accused President Donald Trump of inciting "domestic terrorism” against public officials working on containing the coronavirus, pointing to comments he made just days after law enforcement foiled a plot to kidnap her.

Whitmer has been a frequent target for Trump during the pandemic — he’s previously criticized her state’s coronavirus-related restrictions as too strict and called on people to "Liberate Michigan

*** TEHRAN TIMES

-Rouhani: Enemies have invested in domestic disputes

President Hassan Rouhani says that his administration has thwarted U.S. ominous goal to bring about the collapse of national economy through sanctions.

“Although the inhumane, illegal U.S. sanctions have reduced the country’s revenues and the country’s revenues in the year 1399 (2019-2020) are not comparable to the revenues in early 1390s (2010s), but after 2.5 years of sanctions, the government has thwarted the U.S.’s ominous plot to bring about the country’s collapse,” Rouhani said at a meeting of the government's economic coordination headquarters in Tehran on Sunday.

- Hassan Yazdani aims gold at 2020 World C’ships

Iranian freestyler Hassan Yazdani says that he is looking forward to win his third gold at the World Championships in Serbia.

The 2020 World Wrestling Championships are set to go ahead as planned from 12-20 December in Belgrade, Serbia.

- Ports operating non-stop despite sanctions, pandemic

While the coronavirus pandemic has created many limitations for the economic activities all around the world, operations at Iranian ports are underway continuously, and even the U.S. sanctions could not halt activities at the ports.

As announced by the head of Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO), loading and unloading of commodities are being conducted continuously at the ports of Iran while the health requirements are completely met.

Mohammad Rastad reiterated that all port operations are done observing healthcare protocols and the principles set by the Coronavirus Containment Headquarters.

