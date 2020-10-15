Iran-Russia hold webinar on environment

The impacts of degradation of the environment are beyond borders; hence, Iran has always tried to improve the environment by expanding ties with the neighboring, regional, and extra-regional countries, said the head of the Iranian delegation, Narges Saffar, adding that the environment is de facto the foundation of sustainable development.

Saying that due to heating, climate change, wildlife trafficking, and consumerism, the environmental challenges are increasing, she added that the governments need to work together to protect the environment.

She said that since long ago, Iran and Russia have been sharing experiences and expertise about the biodiversity, land and sea ecosystems, the endangered species, national parks, and the Caspian Sea.

She said that taking novel changes into consideration, a program needs to be devised for 2021 by the two countries.

The event discussed biodiversity, hazards exposed to the environment of the water bodies, contamination of the Caspian Sea, the endangered species such as the Caspian seal, and improving the safety of the preserved areas.

