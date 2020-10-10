Late Shajarian unique in Iranian culture, celebrated singer says

The late singer can be regarded as an asset in the Iranian arts, Aghili said, adding that Shajarian belongs to Iran's nation and society and of course the whole world.

There are numerous singers in Iran, he noted, adding that Shajarian was not just an artist but the master of moral values.

Known as the “King of Persian traditional songs,” the Iranian artist was born on September 23, 1940, Mohammad-Reza Shajarian was an internationally and critically acclaimed Iranian classical singer, composer, and master of Persian classic music.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message expressed condolences over the death of Iranian legendary singer, too.

"Maestro Shajarian was a great & true Ambassador of Iran, her children and—most of all—her culture," Zarif wrote on his Twitter account on Thursday.

In a video message in 2016, on the eve of Norouz ( the Persian New Year) the artist informed the public that he had been battling cancer. Shajarian, suffered from cancer for several years, passed away at a hospital in Tehran on Thursday.

