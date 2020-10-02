Official: Small industries exports up by 16 percent

Speaking to IRNA, Asghar Mosaheb said that the exports from these companies are worth $1.74 billion.

He added that the figure experienced 16.77 percent rise compared with the same period last year.

This achievement has been made amid the outbreak of coronavirus and while common borders were closed, he noted.

The products were exported to Pakistan ($1b), Iraq ($364m), Afghanistan ($83m), UAE ($50m), Turkey ($36m), Azerbaijan ($26m), Armenia ($25m) and India ($20m).

Food, steel and steel containers with a capacity of over 20 liters, plastic containers and chemicals were among products, Masaheb, said.

According to its official website, Iran Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization (ISIPO) is a developmental organization affiliated with the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade.

It’s objective is to plan and develop industrial parks/areas as well as to support small industries (less than 50 employees), to promote networks and industrial clusters and providing the consultancy services, in frame of Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade general policies.

