Official upbeat with listing of Uraman as world heritage & tourist resort

Uraman is considered a cradle of Kurdish art and culture from the days of yore. Pirshalyar, which is named after a legendary local figure, is amongst time-honored celebrations and rituals that are practiced annually across the region.

Stretched on a steep slope in Uraman Takht rural district of Sarvabad county, the village is home to dense and step-like rows of houses in a way that the roof of each house forms the yard of the upper one, a feature that adds to its charm and attractiveness.

According to Public Relation of Kermanshah Provincial Government, Hushang Bazvand made these remarks in special session for World Registration of Uraman in Tehran.

Bazvand said that tourism industry plays a significant role in the economic development of Kermanshah province

This session was held in Tehran in the presence of Iran's Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Ali Asghar Mounesan, UNESCO representative, the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) representative Hesam Mehdi, Iranian parliament member from Kermanshah province and other members.

Hesam Mehdi was in that session for assessing Uraman landscape for possibly listing of the historical region as a World Heritage.

Located in western Iran, Uraman has 300,000 people, 700 villages, 1,100 historical sites and Uraman is expecting to be internationally registered.

Each of the four counties of the region has a unique natural tourist attraction.

Paveh has a huge lake surrounded by pomegranate gardens and very high mountains.

Ravansar has the biggest water cave of the Middle East: The Quri Qal'eh Cave. The 140-meter deep cave is 65 million years old and was discovered about 30 years ago.

The head of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism office of Kermanshah Province, Omid Qaderi in an interview with IRNA said that the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) representative Hesam Mehdi today is visiting Uraman for assessing Uraman landscape for possibly listing of the historical region as a World Heritage.

He said that Uraman is a natural region untouched by humans with a lot of sceneries that can help tourism blossoming industry in the province.

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish