Rabiei: No plans to hold Arbaeen processions this year

Rabiei made the remarks during a local press conference as part of his visit to the southeastern province of Sistan and Balouchestan.

Millions of Shia Muslims take foot journeys to the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (AS) in Karbala in a great rally on Arbaeen day which marks the anniversary of the 40th day after the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS), the second grandson of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).

Rabiei said that some people are fabricating false news to provoke Iranian people to rush to Iraqi border for Araeen rituals.

Noting the Iranian and Iraqi governments have already announced that there will be no rally on Arbaeen Day this year, the spokesman regretted that some Iranian citizens are still going to the Iraqi border.

