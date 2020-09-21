Envoy: World prefers multilateralism based on independence to unilateralism with bullying

In his text which was published through Iran embassy’s Twitter account, Qasemi said that the US untimely and invalid acts in the UNSC, continuation of stubbornness and sabotage after being opposed by most of the UNSC members and the false claim of those who want to restore sanction resolutions are other part of a scenario to challenge world’s achievements with regard to multilateralism.

UNSC and JCPOA parties namely E3 opposition against US’ anti-JCPOA approach for the third time brought about failure for US’ illegitimate and illegal measures.

E3 compliance with commitments under the nuclear deal can be their first response and practical act with regard to Iran’s compliance and honesty.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a statement on Saturday claimed that the United States has notified the President of the Security Council of Iran’s significant non-performance of its JCPOA commitments.

This notification triggered the 30-day process leading to the snapback of previously terminated UN sanctions, which became effective at 8pm Eastern Daylight Time on September 19, the statement reads.

Earlier on Sunday, Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement saying that the approach of the current regime of the US is a big danger for international peace and security and “an unprecedented threat to the United Nations and the UN Security Council.”

Inasmuch as the US Secretary of State himself knows that his claim about restoration of UNSC sanctions is out of place, empty, and legally ineffective, the US is using the method it is accustomed to. It is threatening to impose extraterritorial sanctions on countries, which is the best sign that the US move in the UNSC has failed.

