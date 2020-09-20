Envoy: US faces unprecedented isolation

Thirty days after the US' first request for restoring six UN sanctions resolutions against Iran, the Security Council, without any action, declared its opposition to the US and filed that request, Baeidinejad wrote in his Twitter account on Sunday.

The United States has faced unprecedented isolation and its anti-JCPOA policy has failed miserably, he added.

Britain, France, Germany, the European Union, China, Russia and other members of the UN Security Council have all described the US' recent act as void.

Thanks to the decisive defeat of the US policy with regard to the JCPOA, it is time for the US to give up its stubbornness and reconsider its policy.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a statement on Saturday claimed that the United States has notified the President of the UN Security Council of Iran’s significant non-performance of its JCPOA commitments.

This notification triggered the 30-day process leading to the snapback of previously terminated UN sanctions, which became effective at 8 pm Eastern Daylight Time on September 19, the statement reads.

This is while, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Saturday said snapback mechanism is not the one by which to return sanctions for the sake of a single country.

All members of the UN Security Council, except the US, have either remained silent or said that the US has no place in this room to remain silent or make a comment, he added.

