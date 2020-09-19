Iran ready for extraterritorial cultivation in Brazil, envoy says

Hossein Qaribi made the remarks in a meeting with Governor of Mato Grosso Province Mauro Mendes.

The two officials discussed the ways to expand trade and agricultural relations.

Referring to the place and importance of Iran for Mato Grosso Province, Mendes said in the meeting that his province is ready to facilitate activities of the Iranian traders and improve the level of collaborations with Iran.

Qaribi also visited some agricultural complexes of the Mato Grosso province which is the third biggest province of Brazil and is among the most important agricultural poles of the South American country.

Mato Grosso is the biggest producer of soybeans, corn, cotton, beef, and sunflower seeds in Brazil. It produces 35 million tons of soybeans, which is 27 percent and 10 percent of the production in Brazil and the world, respectively.

Mato Grosso is the biggest partner of Iran in Brazil and Iran is the second partner of this province after China.

9417**2050

