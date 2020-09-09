Sep 10, 2020, 1:18 AM
Culture minister condemns French magazine for sacrilege of Islam Prophet

Tehran, Sept 10, IRNA – Culture and Islamic Guidance Minister Abbas Salehi condemned the French magazine Charlie Hebdo for republishing offensive caricatures of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), saying that insulting His Holiness is not freedom of expression; rather it is whipping the body and soul of Muslims.

"Do not play with the gunpowder depot," Salehi tweeted late on Wednesday, adding that the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is not a person or a religious leader, He is the identity of one and a half billion people.

Earlier, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei condemned the French magazine Charlie Hebdo for republishing the insulting caricatures, saying such hostile moves are rooted in the “deeply anti-Islamic policies” of Zionists and arrogant governments.

