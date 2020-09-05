All roads go to Iran now

The special location of the country has made expansion of international transportation a main interest for the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development in the past seven years.

The present report tries to cast a brief look at the role Iran in Asian network of transportation.

Iran is a part of numerous Asian highways: AH1, AH3, AH70, AH 71, AH72, AH75, A78, and AH82. These roads either pass through or come to Iran.

The above-mentioned highways are each a part of a different corridor and have a unique role. Some even connect Iran to Central Asia – Kyrgyzstan- Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Iran (KTAI) Corridor and North-South Corridor. Chabahar Port has a key role in the latter, because it is only 950 km away from Afghanistan and 1,827 km away from Sarakhs on the Iranian border with Turkmenistan.

North-South Corridor

KTAI was officially inaugurated in mid-August 2020 with exporting tea and car tires from Iran to Uzbekistan. The road also helps the security of Iran’s eastern neighbor as well.

KTAI Corridor

Transit through the KTAI Corridor is done based on TIR Convention, which started in 1959 and was replaced in 1975. 58 countries are a member of the convention now, which allows them to transport goods more quickly through easing the customs laws, which considerably reduces the costs and time of transport. Iran has been a member since 22 May 1984.

TIR Convention members

