Swiss FM due in Iran on Saturday

The official schedule of the Swiss foreign minister will begin on Sunday in Tehran after a short stop in Isfahan, the most important of which is the meeting on the 100th anniversary of the start of relations between the two countries, he said.

The Swiss foreign minister is slated to hold talks with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Sunday and Monday, Khatibzadeh said.

Cassis will discuss issues of mutual interest at the bilateral, regional and international levels and Swiss financial channel during his meetings with senior Iranian officials, he said.

Appreciating Switzerland's efforts in pursuing the financial channel, he said that Iran has serious doubt on US intentions, given certain destructive acts by the US regarding the channel.

Khatibzadeh further noted that some Swiss parliamentary figures will accompany Cassis during his visit to Tehran.

Commenting on Tehran-Bern ties, he said that Iran's relations with Switzerland have always been progressive, and during the nuclear talks, which were held several times in Geneva, the Swiss government hosted them in good faith. Relations between the two countries have always been in place, even in difficult circumstances.

As to the reports on Pompeo's contacts with the Swiss foreign minister, he reiterated that the trip has nothing to do with Iran-US standoff. This trip is planned in advance and in the framework of bilateral relations and regular trips of the foreign ministers of the two countries, which, of course, is delayed due to the spread of coronavirus.

US secretary of State Mike Pompeo's hasty contacts with personalities intending to visit Iran are not something new, and Pompeo is desperately trying to pursue Washington's imaginary policy of maximum pressure in any way, and therefore tries to discourage countries from having normal relations with Iran, which of course has failed so far, he said.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish