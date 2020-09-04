IAEA report creates constructive prospects for ties with Iran: Envoy

Talking to reporters late on Friday, he added that the report is significant and can be scrutinized from two angles.

Formally, he said, this report deals with the developments and progress of relations and cooperation between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) over the past three months.

It indicates the constructive interaction of the two sides during the period to reach a common understanding and find solutions to issues, he said.

In terms of content, this report clearly portrays a clear and positive image of the current state of cooperation and a positive and constructive outlook in relations between Iran and the IAEA, which is expected to be welcomed by the overwhelming majority of IAEA member states and the Board of Governors, the envoy added.

Gharibabadi further noted that the report referring to the 11th of August meeting of the deputy director general of the agency for Safeguards affairs in Tehran, deals with the director general's visit to Tehran on August 25-26, 2010 and meetings with the Iranian senior officials, as a result of which a joint statement was issued by Iran and the IAEA to strengthen cooperation and mutual trust.

According to the report, the agency gained access to one of the two intended sites, and access to the second location is scheduled for this month, he said.

Iran has shown goodwill in its interaction with the IAEA's new director general, and it expects the joint statement and director general's report be supported by members of the Board of Governors and other IAEA members, and be considered a major step toward normalizing two or three Iran-related safeguards with independent, impartial and professional implementation of agreements and commitments, Gharibabadi said.

