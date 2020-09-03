Iranian, Pakistani FMs discuss mutual cooperation, regional developments

Zarif and Qureshi in a telephone conversation on Thursday talked about bilateral relations, the Joint Commission for Cooperation between the two countries, Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and the latest developments in Afghanistan, as well as Kashmir.

Zarif, meantime, extended his condolences to the government and the people of Pakistan regarding the flood incident in the Sindh province of the neighboring.

Torrential rains in various parts of Pakistan, specially in the city of Karachi, killed more than 90 people and destroyed 1,000 homes over the last 3 days.

