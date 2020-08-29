FM spox: Iran consistency in resistance rooted in Ashura

"#Ashura is not just a day in history; it is a constant momentum b/w right& wrong, dignity& humiliation, and liberty & coercion," Khatibzadeh tweeted on Saturday.

"Iran's consistency in resisting hegemony has roots in this culture. No power, no matter how cruel, can take this away from a nation ready to sacrifice," he added.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message recalled great sacrifices of Imam Hussein (AS), saying it has established resistance in heats of his followers.

Imam Hussein's (AS) uprising in Karbala is regarded as the symbol of resistance against oppressors by Muslims, as the grandson of Islam's Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) with a small troop and his relatives stood up against injustice.



In Ashura, Iranian Muslims, along with others from around the world, in a sign of unity come to the street and mark the days and send the message to the world that they will not surrender to the oppression of any power, no matter how big it is.

