Iranian Leader's advisor in Islamic World affairs passes away

Tehran, Aug 18, IRNA – Head of the supreme council of the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought and advisor of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Islamic World affairs Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Taskhiri passed away at the age of 76.

Ayatollah Taskhiri was born in October 19, 1944.

He was one of the well-known scientific and cultural figures in the Islamic World who had always tried to introduce Shi'ism and maintaining understanding and empathy among Muslims.

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in a message expressed condolences over the demise of the late senior cleric.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message consoled with the bereaved family of the late Ayatollah and wished patience for them.

