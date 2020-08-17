Foreigners interested in co-sponsoring exhibits on antiquities with Iran

Talebian made the remarks in an interview with IRNA.

He said that Iran has a record of organizing joint exhibitions with other countries and that there are some historical works of Iran in other countries and vice versa, so that Iran is willing to continue with such a tradition, but, the period of coronavirus outbreak has disrupted Iranian routine work of co-sponsoring exhibits worldwide.

Giving example, he said that Germany is interested in holding joint exhibitions related to salt works with Iran, adding that Germany has artifacts in salt works and Iran has salt men in Zanjan province.

The time for holding such joint exhibitions is not suitable amid coronavirus pandemic, he said.

Efforts have been made in this regard, and we hope to co-sponsor exhibitions after coronavirus outbreak ends, Talebian added.

In the Iranian salt mine of Chehrabad, in the province of Zanjan, a window has opened on prehistoric mining: in 1994, 2004 and 2005, workers and archaeologists discovered the mummified remains of five miners who had been killed in a mining accident. A disaster for the victims, but a sensation for modern archaeology.

Since 2010 an international team has been studying this mine, whose operation dated back to the Achaemenids dynasty (6th to 4th century BC) and Sassanids Empire (4th to 6th century AD).

