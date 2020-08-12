Afghanistan officials take delivery of Iran’s medical aids in Balkh

According to Afghanistan’s Ava News Agency, the shipment contained 60,000 masks and 1,100 medical gowns to be distributed in Mazar-i Sharif hospitals to be used in the fight against the coronavirus.

Iran’s General-Consul in Mazar-i-Sharif Hassan Yahyavi said in the ceremony that Iran has already sent three shipments to Kabul and Herat and the fourth has been sent to Balkh.

Yahyavi also said the outbreak of coronavirus requires all countries and nations to work together to fight and eradicate the virus.

The deputy governor of Balkh, Mohammad-Basheer Tohidi appreciated the Iranian assistance and said that despite all the difficulties it has, Iran has not forgotten the people of Afghanistan.

He added that the virus has cut the relations between countries, but Afghanistan is trying to keep its economic, tourism, and other important relations with all countries, especially Iran.

9417**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish