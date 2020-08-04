China-Iran Sinology Development & Culture Forum held online

The 4th “China-Iran Sinology Development and Culture Forum amid COVID-19 Pandemic” is sponsored by the Center for China Studies in Allameh Tabataba’i University in cooperation with Beijing Language and Culture University.

Professor Song Xian, member of Institute of World History and a member of Chinese Academy of History and Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, Dr. Liu Hui, member of School of Asian and African Studies, member of Shanghai International Studies University and Director of Persian Faculty are the Chinese academics to deliver a speech to the forum.

Dr. Shahla Bagheri, a member of the Department of Social Sciences of Kharazmi University and Dr. Zahra Mirhosseini, a member of the Department of Women and Family Studies of Faculty of Social Sciences and Economics of Alzahra University are also the Iranian academics who are scheduled to address the Forum.

Addressing the event, Zahra Mirhosseini said women's presence in the society is not only accepted but is considered as a necessity for social life.

Studies show that although women's role in developing cultural interactions has been focused over the last decades their capacities have not yet been completely used.

Meanwhile, Shahla Bagheri described women as the cause of reinforcing cultural interactions between Iran and China.

Liu Hui, for his part, said Iran and China are developing relations in political, economic and trade fields.

