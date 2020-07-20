Spox: Iran ready to negotiate with regional states

Speaking in an exclusive interview with IRNA in Baghdad, Mousavi said that with regard to Saudi Arabia, "We have declared our principled and stable policy and efforts and it depends on the Saudi Government and officials how to respond our suggestion for maintaining cooperation and regional talks."

In response to a question whether Iran is ready for holding talks with regional states on solving regional issues, Mousavi said that Iran always calls for negotiations to establish peace, security and stability in the region.

Iran believes in negotiation with the regional countries without foreign interventions, he said, adding that the only way to establish stability and security and even to develop economy is regional cooperation and synergy.

Iran attaches importance to a powerful region, Mousavi added.

If we have a powerful region, we will have powerful countries and will definitely be able to have cooperation with each other, Mousavi reiterated.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish