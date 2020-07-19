FM Zarif hails productive talks with Iraqi officials

"Productive talks in Baghdad with PM @MAKadhimi, Pres. @BarhamSalih, Speaker Halbousi, FM @Fuad_Hussein1 and judicial, political and military leaders. Agenda: Expanding cooperation to benefit our peoples—and the region," Zarif wrote on his Twitter account.

"Next stop: Erbil for meetings with Kurdish leadership," he added.

Zarif, heading a high-profile delegation, arrived in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad earlier on Sunday for a one-day visit to the neighboring country and then departed for Erbil in the Iraqi Kurdistan region.

Earlier on Sunday, the Iranian foreign minister and Iraqi President Barham Salih met to examine the issues of mutual concern.

Zarif has also attended a joint press conference with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein earlier on Sunday.

Meanwhile, he and the chairman of Hashd al-Shaabi, aka Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), Falih al-Fayyadh have met to examine the recent regional developments, as well as issues of mutual interest.

