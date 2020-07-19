Iranian FM, PMU chief review recent issues in region

During the meeting, both sides discussed the assassination of Iran's anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and second-in-command of Hashd al-Shaabi Abu Mahdi al-Muhandes, as well as the necessity of the US’ exit from Iraq.

The high-ranking official stated that Iran has filed a lawsuit against the US for the assassination of Iranian and Iraqi commanders, noting that Iran is pursuing the file in the international legal communities.

Chairman of Hashd al-Shaabi Falih al-Fayyadh, for his part, thanked Iran for defeating Daesh (ISIS) terrorist group.

He further noted that Iraq will always remember how Iran helped the Iraqi nation during difficult times.

Zarif, heading a high-profile delegation, arrived in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad earlier on Sunday for a one-day visit to the neighboring country and will then depart for Erbil in the Iraqi Kurdistan region.

Earlier on Sunday, the Iranian foreign minister and Iraqi President Barham Salih met to examine the issues of mutual concern.

Zarif has also attended a joint press conference with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein earlier on Sunday.

