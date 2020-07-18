FM Zarif due in Iraq on Sunday

Zarif’s trip is aimed at reinforcing bilateral relations, Iran's embassy in Baghdad announced.

During the visit, both sides are to discuss common challenges and taking advantage of opportunities in line with the joint interests.

Zarif will hold meetings with the Iraqi president, prime minister, his counterpart, and speaker.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi is also scheduled to visit Riyadh and Tehran on Monday and Tuesday.

He is also slated to travel Washington to attend the second round of strategic talks with the US.

