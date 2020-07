During his stay in Kabul, Araghchi is supposed to meet with senior Afghan officials.

Araghchi is due to attend a seminar on the perspective of Iran-Afghanistan relations, its challenges and opportunities.

Former Deputy Foreign Minister on Political Affairs of Afghanistan Jawed Ludin is slated to attend the event as well.

The meeting will be held at the Afghan Institute for Strategic Studies (AISS).

