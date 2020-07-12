Vaezi: Enemies misportray 25-year draft document with China to use as pressure leverage

Using the 25-year landmark draft document with China, the US officials want to divide the people and government as they have been unsuccessful in their economic and psychological warfare against Iran, Vaezi said at a TV program on Saturday evening.

Elaborating on Iran-China plan for comprehensive cooperation for 25 years, Vaezi said it has not been finalized yet.

He noted that Tehran-Beijing relations have been growing over the past decade as trade between the two countries stood at 50 billion dollars a year.

Five years ago, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani met with his Chinese counterpart and the two stressed the need to develop economic cooperation, Vaezi said, adding that the two countries are keen on longstanding cooperation to achieve growth in relations from the strategic point of view.

Vaezi said that presidents of the two countries, foreign ministers of both nations as well as parliament speakers have already held talks on the 25-year plan for Iran-China comprehensive cooperation.

He added that the draft of the comprehensive cooperation plan was sent to China last year to be reviewed; and now Iran is to give its opinion.

Vaezi said that the framework for the plan has been set; however, the details will not be released until it is finalized.

Vaezi said that relations with China are supported in Iran.

The fact that Iran as a strong regional country has cooperation with other states is an indication of Tehran's power, and that is why the enemies want to put pressure on the country, Vaezi added.

Iran-China 25-year plan for comprehensive cooperation is a bilateral document like what the other world countries do, but some try to show Iran's as different, he stressed.



US is against cooperation between Iran and China because Iran as an important regional player and China as the world's second largest economy can change the regional balance of power, Vaezi said.

If the document brings commitment to the country, it should be referred to Majlis (Parliament) for debate, Vaezi added.

Iran will sign nothing as long as its interests are served, he said, adding that Iran does not let the foreigners decide for the country.

Vaezi said that the text of document of Iran-China plan for comprehensive cooperation will not be released before it is signed, and such proceedings are normal in other world countries.

Turning to the issue of July 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and the wold powers, Vaezi said that although the Europeans are willing to save the international deal, they cannot honor their commitments, because they are under the US pressure.

US is no longer a participant in the nuclear deal, aka Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), as it withdrew unilaterally from the deal in May, 2018.

About the US presidential election, Vaezi said it makes no difference for Iran who becomes the next US president, because Iran is not willing to have ties with the United States.

Iran is solely after removal of the unjust sanctions which have put pressure on people and national economy, he stressed.

Vaezi said that Iran does trust neither the US nor the EU states, adding that "our understanding" is based on how interests are served.

He added that Iran will be faithful as long as its interests are served.

Vaezi said that the enemies are willing to create unrest in Iran and lead Iran to isolation, but they could not reach their aims.

