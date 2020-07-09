Iran, Saint Joseph University of Beirut to develop cooperation

Khameyar described Saint Joseph University of Beirut as one of the successful universities of Lebanon with about 50 to 60 Iranian students and cultural figures including the late Sadeq Ayenehvand, a well-known Iranian historian, graduated from it.

Currently, dozens of universities across the world are running Persian language courses, he said, voicing readiness for setting up Persian language department in the university and sending professors.

Salim Daccache, for his part, described Iranian students as among the most talented students of the university.

Welcoming proposal for academic cooperation, he added that online education can be placed on agenda amid coronavirus pandemic.

