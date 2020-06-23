Jun 23, 2020, 6:14 PM
Shamkhani: Europe turned into US' puppet by presenting anti-Iran resolution

Tehran, June 23, IRNA - Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani asked why Europe undermined the joint work by stupid John Bolton and Donald Trump with regard to pulling out of Iran's nuclear deal and became their puppet by presenting anti-Iran resolution.

In his Twitter message, Shamkhani said Former US National Security Advisor John Bolton in his recent book described Trump as erratic and stupid and Trump also called him stupid.

In spite of serious opposition by Russia and China, E3's anti-Iran resolution was approved in International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Boad of Governors' meeting today.

In their statement, the European troika under the support of the US has urged Iran to stop preventing the IAEA inspectors from having access to two sites in Iran.

Meanwhile, in response to the adoption of the proposed resolution of the three European countries in the Board of Governors of the IAEA, Iran's ambassador to the Vienna-based international organizations Kazem Gharibabadi stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran completely rejects the resolution of the Board of Governors, adding that It will take appropriate and necessary reaction to it.

