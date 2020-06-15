Turkish FM: Turkey opposes US sanctions imposed on Iran

According to Arab media, Çavuşoğlu said two-way flights between Iran and Turkey will be resumed on July 1.

He said that both sides have reached an agreement with regard to immovable properties belonging to Iranian and Turkish diplomatic missions.

COVID19 taught us unity and solidarity so we will continue cooperation with Iran, he noted.

He also stressed establishing cooperation with Iran on Syria.

Zarif, heading a high-ranking delegation, is in Turkey to examine the ways for bolstering mutual cooperation on regional and international issues.

