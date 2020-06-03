Chinese Iranologist: Imam Khomeini reflected anti-colonialist voice of world nations

Wang Ze Juang, who was speaking in Imam Khomeini commemoration ceremony on Wednesday in Beijing, said that Imam Khomeini's personal magnetism was seen in his will to revolution, fight against the Shah's dictatorship and treason, adherence to people's position for public interest and welfare, sacrifice and Islamic humanitarianism.

Wang stressed that these characteristics in Imam Khomeini, along with patience and simple life made him a political, religious and spiritual leader of charismatic personality.

Wang who is also the head of Asian and African Studies Center in China's Anhui University, underlined that he has published several articles about Islamic Revolution and he believed that Imam Khomeini's character was the most important factor in the victory of Islamic Revolution in Iran.

Mentioning Imam Khomeini's emphasis on ethics in international order, the Chinese professor said that Imam considered all nations, no matter how big or small they are, as equal and condemned hegemonic and supremacist behavior in international politics.

