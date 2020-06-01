Jun 1, 2020, 7:42 PM
Over 1m tons of oil products exported through Shahid Rajaie Port

Bandar Abbas, June 1, IRNA – The managing director of Hormuzgan Ports and Maritime Organization said that 1.792 million tons of oil products have been exported through Shahid Rajaie Port during the first two months of the Iranian calendar year (started on March 20, 2020).

Allah Morad Afifipour said that the figure experienced a 32.6 percent rise compared to the same period last year.

He also referred to cabotage of 2,652,948 tons of oil products and transit of 13,347 tons through Shahid Rajaie Port and said that it had 100 percent growth.

Afifipour went on to say that 2,247, 238 tons of non-oil products have been exported.

Shahid Rajaee port having some 18 gantry cranes and 40 berths is the biggest and the most modernized container port in Iran.

