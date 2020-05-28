Iran, Venezuela peoples have chosen freedom path, Venezuelan official says

Cabello called for close relationships between Tehran and Caracas in an interview with Venezuelan television, adding that the relations are not limited to the leaders of two countries while it is even beyond the relations of both sides' presidents.

Referring to US threats against Tehran and Caracas, Venezuelan National Assembly Speaker added that it is the people who choose their destiny and path.

Venezuelan people are ones who have encountered revolution and a lot of difficulties in their way to freedom.

Two of the Iranian tankers have already docked at the Venezuelan ports and are unloading their cargo and the third tanker is nearing the El Palito Port in the Latin American country.

Marine Traffic, which monitors the traffic of tankers on the international water, reported that Faxon tanker entered Venezuela's special economic zone on Thursday morning.

