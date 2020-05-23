Pakistan announces Eid al-Fitr on Sunday

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, led by Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rahman, met today in Karachi to decide about the sighting of crescent moon of Shawwal 1441 Hijri. The committee received multiple reports of moon sightings from some parts of the country.

The federal government had announced a six-day holiday for the occasion starting from May 22 (Friday) till May 27 (Wednesday).

Eid congregations will be held at open places, mosques and Eidgahs in all major cities and towns while following strict SOPs of social distancing and other precautionary measures.

The Ulema in their sermons will highlight the significance and philosophy of Eid ul Fitr.

Special prayers will be offered for the progress and prosperity of the country and welfare of the Muslim Ummah. Prayers will also be offered for early liberation of occupied Muslim territories, including Kashmir and Palestine.

This is the first major religious festival which the Muslims will celebrate across the world under the shadow of COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the COVID-19 threat shopping for the Eid is in full swing in different cities of Pakistan which is matter of grave concern for the authorities as the people are not observing standard operating procedures (SOP) against the coronavirus.

The Pakistan’s tally of COVID-19 patients stands at 52,437 with at least 1,101 deaths while almost 16,653 coronavirus patients have recovered so far.

