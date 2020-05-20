Five honorary diplomas for Iranian children in Romania’s painting competition

According to the public relations office of the Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults, aka Kanoon, the institute had participated in the contest with 12 paintings, from which paintings by Ilia Cherghi, 8; Setareh Shahveisi, 8; Ali-Akbar Assadi, 11; Mehdi Jafari, 15; and Masoumeh Rahsepar, 16, managed to receive honorary diplomas.

And another diploma was granted to Kanoon for active participation in the event, which had 2,800 paintings to judge.

9417**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish