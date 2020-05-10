Iran ready to carry out mine explorations in regional states

Speaking to IRNA, Mohammad Baqer Dorri said Iran enjoys 68 kinds of minerals and the experts in Geological Survey and Mineral Explorations of Iran (GSI) are ready to do related exploration activities inregional countries.

Earlier, Head of GSI Alireza Shahidi said exploration operations have been conducted for Tajikistan, Sudan, Niger, Bolivia, Venezuela and Ecuador.

Dorri said that exploration activities and having the knowledge of mineral reserves are among factors in which Iran can take advantage of the experiences of other countries like Australia, Canada and South Africa.

Stressing the fact that mineral extraction from a depth of several thousand meters is not possible for all countries in the world, Iranian official suggested taking advantage of other countries’ experiences.

Despite the escalation of sanctions, Iran's enemies have not been able to paralyze the country's economy as the Ministry of Industry reported a 25 percent share of non-oil exports being in the mining and mineral industries last year showing a 4-percent rise from 2018.

