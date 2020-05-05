Iran-Oman ports launch shipping line

According to Omani media, the maritime transport line has been launched by Marafai Company in Oman and in line with the company’s initiative to create direct trade line with Iran.

Marafi announced that the shipping line will start its activities today (May 5).

Another shipping line had earlier been launched between Bandar Abbas and Port Suwaiq and five cargo vessels transport good between Iran and Oman every week.

“MARAFI was established with a vision to successfully and commercially operate and manage ports within the Sultanate and also regionally and internationally,” official website of the company reported.

“ASYAD’s goal is to create significant economic benefits such as volumes connectivity, job creation, contribution to national GDP, national trade and industry enabling, technology transfer and social welfare through MARAFI.”

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish