Irancell ready to attract investment by Iranian expatriates

Speaking in a live TV program, Abbasi Arand referred to online taxi service ‘Snapp’ in Iran as a successful example of investment by foreign investor in Iran, saying Iranian market enjoys strong potential for attracting investment.

He pointed to health and education sectors as important for Irancell, saying that Irancell’s new approach is moving to advance digital services that improve people’s life.

He described Irancell as flag-bearer of developing mobile communications in Iran which has about 50 million active users at the moment.

Cellphone technology presented in Iran is the same as what is presented in developed countries, he said.

In response to a question with regard to the possibility of foreign investors’ participation in producing mobile phones, Abbasi Arand said fortunately, recently good measures have been taken about manufacturing passive equipment in Iran and about 90% of them were indigenized.

In active equipment, domestic companies are involved in investment in cooperation with the operators.

He said that the price and quality are two important factors in producing mobile phone, saying thanks to Iranian expatriates access to up-to-dated technology, their assistance will be effective.

Irancell is an Iranian telecommunications company that operates Iran's largest 2G-3G-4G-4.5G mobile network, and fixed wireless TD-LTE internet services.

The company's joint venture in 2006 with MTN Group and Iran Electronic Development Company were launched in Iran.

