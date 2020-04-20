CIS to screen Iran’s ‘The Last Fiction’ online

The Iranian animation had earlier been supposed to be screened in the Commonwealth of Independent States’ cinemas, but due to the outbreak of coronavirus, it was canceled.

‘The Last Fiction’ earlier was screened in Spain, the US, Sweden, Greece, and Norway.

It was also supposed to be screened in the Russian cinemas but, thanks to the outbreak of COVID19, the program was canceled.

Accordingly, Aurora Trade Company will screen Iranian animation in VOD services of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) on April 28.

‘The Last Fiction’ is now shown in VOD platforms of Spain, Macedonia, Bulgaria, Romania, Serbia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Slovenia, Kosovo, Albania, Greece, Cyprus, and Turkey.

The Last Fiction is an animated film adaptation of the story of "Zahhak", a page from the historical identity of Iranians and one of the central tales of Shahnameh by Ferdowsi.

The main idea of the recounting of this tale is to lend a different perspective to the legends and heroes of ancient Iranians.

Production of the work started in 2010, and since then over 100 animators have worked on the film.

