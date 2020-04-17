Iran’s armed forces, an iron dam against enemies: Army cmdr.

Mousavi made the remarks after reviewing a special military parade in the Iranian capital to mark the National Army Day.

As the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in the country, the occasion was commemorated in a different way this year.

It included a “parade of services” which was actually a parade of health and Army equipment to battle against the pandemic.

Social distancing protocols were fully practiced during the ceremony.

The Iranian Army have developed a capability today that it can play its role in different areas, the Army commander said.

Noting that no army in the world is more loved by their people than Iranian Army, the general said, “we have nothing to thank the people other than to stand by them in such crises and to finally sacrifice our lives to save them.”

Mousavi also said two days ago that over 11,000 Iranian Army medical personnel are in the front line of the country’s battle against the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The general said he was grateful to all relentless efforts of the Iranian Army forces particularly those made by the Army medical personnel who are endeavoring to save the lives of the people during the pandemic.

9341**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish