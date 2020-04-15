Int’l exams canceled in Iran due to COVID19 outbreak

All international tests including TOEFL, GRE General, GRE Subject, IELTS, Life Skills, UKVI which were scheduled to be held on May 20 were canceled.

These exams were canceled in coordination with Educational Testing Service (ETS) and IDP Education.

The new schedule for the conduct of the international tests will be announced later by NOET or the test centers.

Iran has taken numerous steps to stop the spread of the disease, ranging from shutting down schools and universities to canceling cultural and religious gatherings. It is also constantly disinfecting and sanitizing public places.

Head of Iran's Health Ministry's Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Tuesday that 48,129 people out of a total of 74,877 infected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) have survived and recovered whereas 4,683 have lost their lives.

