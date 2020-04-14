ICRC supports Iran in time of COVID-19

In his message, Maurer congratulated Karim Hemmati for his appointment as head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS).

He also sympathized with all those who lost somebody for this disease.

He expressed certainty that Hemmati’s experiences as a senior official, high capacity of IRCS as in the medical sector and commitments of volunteers and official staff are regarded as a valuable resource for Iran.

ICRC in cooperation with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) will do its best to support Iran in time of the COVID-19 crisis, he noted.

Maurer wished the best for Hemmati and all IRCS’ staff.

Iran has taken numerous steps to stop the spread of the disease, ranging from shutting down schools and universities to canceling cultural and religious gatherings. It is also constantly disinfecting and sanitizing public places.

Head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Monday that 45,983 people out of a total of 73,303 infected with the coronavirus have recovered whereas 4,585 have unfortunately lost their lives.

