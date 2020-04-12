COVID-19 kills 117 more in Iran, official says

Jahanpour added that 1,657 new affected cases have been detected since yesterday.

The Iranian official reiterated that 3,930 patients are in critical condition.

He said that in the past 24 hours, 117 COVID-19 patients have lost their lives.

Urging the people to keep staying at home, Jahanpour went on to say that 263,388 COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far.

Iran has taken numerous steps to stop the spread of the disease, ranging from shutting down schools and universities to canceling cultural and religious gatherings. It is also constantly disinfecting and sanitizing public places.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish