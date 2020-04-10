Apr 10, 2020, 2:42 PM
Official: 35,465 COVID19-infected patients recover in Iran

Tehran, April 10, IRNA - Head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Friday that 35,465 people out of a total of 68,192 infected with the coronavirus have survived whereas 4,232 have unfortunately succumbed to death.

Jahanpour said that 1,972 new affected cases have been detected since yesterday.

Over the last 24 hours, 122 people died owing to the deadly virus, he added.

The Iranian official noted that 3,969 cases are in critical condition.

Iran has taken numerous steps to stop the spread of the disease, from shutting down schools and universities to canceling cultural and religious gatherings. It is also constantly disinfecting and sanitizing public places.

