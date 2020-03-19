Diplomat underlines serious global attention to US crimes against Iranian people

In a videoconference with officials of the Russia's Saint Petersburg State University, Jalali thanked the country for its support to Iran in fighting coronavirus and explained impacts of the US inhumane sanctions on the fight against the viral outbreak.

Under such a condition when all countries should stand united against the disease, unfortunately, the US has blocked Iranian people's access to medicine and medical equipment via cruel sanctions, he said.

Saint Petersburg State University's officials, for their part, confirmed Jalali's stances and voiced their readiness for illuminating public opinion on US inhumane measures.

Meanwhile, deputy chancellor of the university for international affairs and head of the university's Center for Iranian Studies presented a report on measures taken to promote relations with Iran.

