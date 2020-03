Popular athletes will not only be summoned to play sports at various matches, but it is also their responsibility to accompany people in this regard.

Rasoul Khadem, Ali Karimi, Hassan Rahimi as well as Komeil Ghasemi are just some of the sports figures in the country who help out people in hard times.

Such responsibility of athletes should not be forgotten in the memory of the Iranians.

