Chinese official calls for developing Iran-China cooperation

Speaking to IRNA, Yung, whose foundation has donated 650,000 Yuan health and medical equipment to Iran, said during the serious epidemic in China, Iranian people and governments honestly stood by China and spared no efforts with this regard.

Referring to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif’s message of sympathy as the first foreign minister to China, he said we will never forget Iranians’ sympathy with Chinese people and also their contributions in that difficult situation.

Iranian sent many messages and released a lot of clips and supported Chinese people in fighting coronavirus, he said pointing to screening pictures on Azadi Tower to covey Iranians' message of solidarity and sympathy with Chinese people.

Now coronavirus has created many difficulties for Iranian government and people, he said adding that epidemic condition in Iran is concerning but we believe that Iranian nation will defeat the virus.

In this situation, China is responsible for helping Iranian brothers, Yung said referring to Chinese government’s contributions which has been allocated and also dispatching medical experts to Iran.

He went on to say that Shin Sung Medical Company and Yufeng Medical Equipment Company have made many efforts for helping Iranian people.

He noted that China's Middle East Foundation for Peace and Development has gathered many contributions namely medical equipment, face-masks and disinfectant.

Coronavirus outbreak started from Wuhan in China and has reached about countries such as US, France, Australia, Thailand, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, Canada, Sweden, Spain and the UAE.

The head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office said on Monday that 8,042 people have been infected with coronavirus and 291 people have lost their lives to the potentially fatal coronavirus.

