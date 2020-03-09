Mar 9, 2020, 10:46 PM
Russia briefs Iran on talks with Turkey over Idlib

Moscow, March 9, IRNA – Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin late on Monday briefed Iran's Ambassador in Moscow Kazem Jalali on talks between the Russian and Turkish leaders over Idlib.

During the meeting, they discussed developments in Syria, particularly Idlib, and Russian side informed Jalali of the results of recent negotiations between the two countries' presidents in Moscow.

They also stressed the need for close cooperation between Iran, Russia and Turkey within the framework of Astana process to help ensure long-term settlement of Syrian crisis.

Last Thursday, Russian and Turkish leaders reached an agreement on easing tensions in Idlib based on which ceasefire began in the region on Friday.

However, Russian Defense Ministry has declared that terrorists have violated ceasefire several times.

